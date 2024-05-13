Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $45.29 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,945 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $45,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. SP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,796,353 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,769,439,000 after acquiring an additional 344,364 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2,061.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $279.69. 2,765,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,952,213. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.51 and its 200 day moving average is $267.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $511.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

