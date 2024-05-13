Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $458.21 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,794,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727,938 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 2.62% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $458,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6,616.9% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 381,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,891,000 after acquiring an additional 376,107 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 346,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,783,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 135,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 75,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 24,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:EFV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.56. 772,413 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average is $51.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

