Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $7.79 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,779 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.26% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after buying an additional 335,595 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,098,000. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 297,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.84. 1,321,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.13. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $33.00.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

