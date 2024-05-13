Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $9.17 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $558,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.6% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 148,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 22.0% during the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in 3M by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 81.5% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,006,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768,051. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.97. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

