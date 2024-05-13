Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 11,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.64, for a total transaction of $4,511,136.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,057,288.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $1,707,251.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,901,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 11,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.64, for a total transaction of $4,511,136.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,057,288.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,287 shares of company stock valued at $19,160,409 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMP stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $432.74. The company had a trading volume of 133,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,145. The company’s fifty day moving average is $422.07 and its 200 day moving average is $388.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $291.87 and a fifty-two week high of $440.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

