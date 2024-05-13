Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 21,261 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $40,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,043,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,043,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.69, for a total value of $16,156,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,092,501 shares of company stock worth $535,778,532. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:META traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $468.31. 10,585,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,960,508. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.33 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Meta Platforms Company Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
