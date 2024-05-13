Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $213,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 828.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,411,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,691 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after buying an additional 2,478,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $71.46. 3,514,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,695,107. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.85. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

