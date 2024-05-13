Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,923,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,856,229. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.01.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

