Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712,662 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $363,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $176,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.51. The company had a trading volume of 318,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,769. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $125.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.50 and its 200 day moving average is $115.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

