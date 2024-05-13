Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,516,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,062,000 after purchasing an additional 124,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,375,000 after purchasing an additional 37,374 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,954,000 after purchasing an additional 192,119 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,416 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 983,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $89.56. 193,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,968. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.39. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $91.74.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

