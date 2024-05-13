Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 11,769 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,769 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $12,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after buying an additional 43,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,899,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB remained flat at $60.61 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 555,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $61.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average of $56.56.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

