Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 16,168 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $36,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,585,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,665,232. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.81. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $99.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

