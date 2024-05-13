Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,242,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,356 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 2.7% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 2.54% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $656,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,610,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,061. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.05. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1498 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

