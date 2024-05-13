EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Cut to $252.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $317.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $288.25.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $7.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $190.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,809. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.64. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $180.28 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

