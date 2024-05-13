EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s current price.

EQT has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.94.

Shares of EQT traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,461,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72. EQT has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.09.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

