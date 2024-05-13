Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Equinor ASA accounts for 4.3% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $12,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 558.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EQNR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.68. 2,419,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,258. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

