Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Director Lyle Braaten Sells 5,000 Shares

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) Director Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total transaction of C$147,232.50.

Lyle Braaten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Lyle Braaten sold 1,208 shares of Ero Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.69, for a total value of C$35,865.52.

Ero Copper Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE ERO traded up C$0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching C$29.64. The stock had a trading volume of 182,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,662. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.27. Ero Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.12. The company has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.80 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 21.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 2.0391588 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ERO. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$30.00 target price on Ero Copper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.46.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

