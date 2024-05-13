Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $259.72. 9,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $261.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 119.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.76.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

