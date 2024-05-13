Ethereum Classic Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.37 or 0.00041928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.88 billion and $226.64 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,883.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.43 or 0.00698807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.84 or 0.00128559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009345 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00062611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00214888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00097959 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,035,202 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

