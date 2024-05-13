EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.40.

NASDAQ:EVCM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 91,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,326. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EverCommerce will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,794 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $36,460.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,305,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,544,961.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $209,568 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in EverCommerce by 143.9% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 142,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 84,147 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in EverCommerce in the first quarter worth $123,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

