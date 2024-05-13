Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $432.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EG. Citigroup downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

EG opened at $382.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $377.18 and a 200-day moving average of $377.69. Everest Group has a 52-week low of $331.08 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group will post 61.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $751,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $373,130,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $328,064,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $202,271,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

