Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXAS. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.40.

Shares of EXAS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.21. The stock had a trading volume of 126,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.52. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,377 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 172.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,398,000 after buying an additional 207,623 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,254,000 after buying an additional 418,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 383.0% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 84,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

