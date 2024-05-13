Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Sells $1,255,000.00 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.3 %

Fair Isaac stock traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,332.53. 244,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,826. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $739.61 and a 1-year high of $1,358.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,224.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,175.09.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,224.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.