Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Shares Up 6.7%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 114,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 184,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Falco Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$124.93 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.57.

About Falco Resources

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

