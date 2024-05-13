Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,823 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,936 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,179,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,163,000 after buying an additional 1,002,004 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,745,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,563,000 after purchasing an additional 957,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,600,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,435,000 after buying an additional 711,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,651,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,445,000 after purchasing an additional 568,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Up 0.4 %

Fastenal stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.17. 117,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,432. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.43. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAST. HSBC boosted their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fastenal

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.