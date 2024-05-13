FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Raised by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 141.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,909 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,961,716,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $1,811,748,000. FMR LLC raised its position in FedEx by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after acquiring an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FedEx by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,238,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $857,860,000 after acquiring an additional 35,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FedEx by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,004,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $796,042,000 after purchasing an additional 360,680 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $265.51. The company had a trading volume of 372,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,878. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.64. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $213.80 and a 1-year high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

View Our Latest Report on FedEx

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.