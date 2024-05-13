FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,761 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

FedEx Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $265.35. The company had a trading volume of 428,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,390. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.93 and its 200-day moving average is $255.64.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

