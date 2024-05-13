Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.40

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.40 and last traded at $46.33, with a volume of 31490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.02.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 112.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $943,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.