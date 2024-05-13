First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group cut their price target on First Bancshares from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet cut First Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 285,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,109. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.90.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 69.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in First Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

