First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,436 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 268.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in First Horizon by 57.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.15.

First Horizon Trading Up 1.2 %

First Horizon stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.98. 2,142,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $16.06.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

