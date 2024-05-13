First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.81

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.81 and last traded at $38.76, with a volume of 24334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.