First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Up 56.1% in April

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the April 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 126,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 36.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,810,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
TDIV stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.09. 57,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $71.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.02.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend
About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
