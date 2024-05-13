First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.89

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.89 and last traded at $70.57, with a volume of 37720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.22.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $973.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

