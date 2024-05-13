First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Holdings Raised by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDVY. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.53. 192,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,215. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1032 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

