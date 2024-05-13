First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Up 133.1% in April

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 133.1% from the April 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,708,000 after purchasing an additional 682,697 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,195,000 after buying an additional 1,393,129 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,767,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,082,000 after buying an additional 733,696 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,269,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,466,000 after acquiring an additional 90,739 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.76. The stock had a trading volume of 338,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,134. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $45.09.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

