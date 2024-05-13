First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.38

Shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.38 and last traded at $42.33, with a volume of 47882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.06.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.24.

Get First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.