Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Position Increased by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,617 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Five9 worth $13,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,467,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Five9 by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,931,000 after acquiring an additional 383,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Five9 by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 533,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,331,000 after acquiring an additional 330,567 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 966.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 348,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 315,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,236,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,291,000 after acquiring an additional 227,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Five9

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIVN. UBS Group cut their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $53.35. 802,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,157. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

