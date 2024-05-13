Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $16.73

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.73, but opened at $17.27. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 308,744 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.06.

The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

