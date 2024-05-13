Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLYW shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 4,730 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $129,129.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 214,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $1,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,097.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 4,730 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $129,129.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 214,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,582. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Flywire by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Flywire by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Flywire by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flywire by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLYW stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. Flywire has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $35.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -159.89, a P/E/G ratio of 99.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.81 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. Flywire’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

