Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.39. 463,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,413. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.80 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

