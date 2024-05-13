Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 62,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 31,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDXJ traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,392,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084,864. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.