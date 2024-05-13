Formidable Asset Management LLC Invests $98,000 in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,622 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 22.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 81,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,525,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,923,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOK. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

