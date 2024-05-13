Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 2,697 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPO LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 176.3% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 111.1% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 117,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 61,828 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 167,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 34,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GRX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.74. 17,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,327. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

