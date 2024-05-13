Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after buying an additional 3,464,723 shares during the period. Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,726,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,491 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,508,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,233 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.49.

NYSE BABA traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,524,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,723,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $214.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.06. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

