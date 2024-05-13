Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Shares Gap Down to $33.03

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.03, but opened at $28.85. Fortrea shares last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 2,381,531 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Fortrea in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $775.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

