Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.17

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.01, with a volume of 82598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FVI. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51. The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.92.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$361.23 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. Research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.1371267 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortuna Silver Mines

In other news, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$26,617.11. In related news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total transaction of C$313,375.65. Also, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$26,617.11. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

Further Reading

