Forum Financial Management LP Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $204.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,522,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,452,457. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

