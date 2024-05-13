Forum Financial Management LP Grows Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after buying an additional 402,559 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 39.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,743,000 after acquiring an additional 192,546 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Humana by 814.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 181,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after acquiring an additional 161,909 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Humana by 2,659.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 152,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,369,000 after acquiring an additional 147,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 32,648.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 134,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,619,000 after acquiring an additional 134,185 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM stock traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $339.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,744. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.08 and a 200-day moving average of $381.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.49. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

