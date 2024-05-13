Forum Financial Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 387,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 76,093 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $443,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Corning by 7.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 53.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.28. 2,427,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,780,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

