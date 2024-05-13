Forum Financial Management LP Has $362.18 Million Stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,940,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541,319 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Forum Financial Management LP owned approximately 45.71% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $362,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DFGR traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 268,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,077. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.